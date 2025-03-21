What if Brock Lesnar jumps ship to AEW? 5 Major feuds that could happen

Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared names in the wrestling world. The former WWE Champion has struck fear in the hearts of his opponents for over two decades and has accomplished this across various avenues.

Ad

He started off in WWE, then went to UFC, where he became the World Champion before returning to WWE. After his comeback, he dominated the scene like never before and beat The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak.

He has not been seen in the company since his name came out in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against ex-chairman Vince McMahon. Lesnar’s last match was against Cody Rhodes, and afterward, it seemed he had passed the torch to the current WWE Champion.

Ad

Trending

Since he hasn't been seen in WWE, in this article, we will take a look at five such feuds if Brock Lesnar moves to AEW.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

#5. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a big man and there are not many stars in AEW that can compete with him. However, if there’s one name on the roster with the ability to take on the WWE star, it’s Powerhouse Hobbs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over the years, Hobbs has showcased that he has the power and skills to take on the best in the company. He could be one of the stars with whom Lesnar would want to feud.

#4. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is another name that could be a formidable opponent for Brock Lesnar. Like the former UFC World Champion, Omega has experience working in Japan, and that could come in handy.

Ad

Additionally, Omega is quite strong, which will work in his favor when facing the WWE star.

#3. Wardlow

Wardlow is a strange case. After being pushed initially, he sustained an injury that kept him sidelined for a while. He then came back to join The Undisputed Kingdom. However, that did not go as planned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He was injured again, but since coming back, he has not been used. Like Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow is a strong competitor and could be a formidable opponent for Brock Lesnar.

#2. Swerve Strickland

If there is one star that personifies AEW at this moment, it is none other than Swerve Strickland. Over the past year, the former AEW World Champion has proven that he is one of the main faces of the company, and rightly so.

Ad

A feud with Brock will further push him into the spotlight and will only help establish him as one of the more accomplished names in the wrestling world.

#1. Buddy Matthews

When Malakai Black left AEW, it was hinted that Buddy Matthews would be pushed as a singles star. He clearly has the talent, and even Will Ospreay gave him a public endorsement.

Expand Tweet

If Brock Lesnar makes a move to AEW, it would be smart of Tony Khan to pit him against Buddy, as that would position Lesnar to become the next face of the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback