What is CM Punk's AEW record after Dynamite?

CM Punk had a rough outing on Dynamite this week as he suffered his first-ever singles loss in AEW.

The Straight Edge Superstar's on-screen foe MJF pinned him after the two men had a gruesome battle, which lasted over 45 minutes in the main event. Unfortunately for Punk, his undefeated streak ended in his hometown of Chicago.

Speaking of undefeated streaks, wrestling enthusiasts have been wondering where Punk's AEW record currently stands after Dynamite, which is precisely the topic of this article.

After losing to Friedman on Wednesday night, CM Punk is now 11-1 in the men's division. The record also includes his solitary trios victory when he joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat MJF and FTR during the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.

Aside from his six-man tag team match victory, the former WWE Superstar has outsmarted Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, Bobby Fish, Eddie Kingston, QT Marshall, Lee Moriarty, Wardlow, and most recently Shawn Spears.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has now written his name in the history books by becoming the first-ever AEW star to have handed CM Punk a defeat in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Salt of the Earth has also joined the elite list of wrestlers, be it from WWE or any other promotions, who hold an upper hand over The Second City Saint.

CM Punk may not be done with MJF just yet

The Straight Edge Superstar must be riding high on vengeance after MJF sneaked out a cheap win. It's worth recalling that Punk would have easily defeated Friedman if Wardlow hadn't intervened to pass the Dynamite Diamond Ring to the Pinnacle leader.

The latter bashed Punk's face with that ring to pick up arguably the biggest win of his career thus far. While Mr. Mayhem's presence got the job done for the 25-year-old star, there were several instances in the bout where Friedman used unfair means, like choking CM Punk out with wrist tape to end the match early.

After what went down in the match, it is a forgone conclusion that AEW will book chapter II between the two men, possibly at the Revolution pay-per-view. Punk has nothing to lose now, and he'll be hell-bent on getting a rematch with MJF down the road.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think AEW made the right decision to end Punk's undefeated streak?

Vince Russo is not a Danhausen fan. Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see another match between CM Punk and MJF? Yes No 4 votes so far