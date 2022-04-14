Cody Rhodes was an integral part of AEW programming before he left the promotion to sign a contract with WWE. The two years he spent being "All Elite" were nothing less than memorable.

The news of Rhodes leaving Tony Khan's promotion came as a surprise since he was supposedly being built up for a career-defining heel run. AEW fans didn't get the opportunity to bid a proper farewell to the American Nightmare.

However, Cody made sure to give off the rub to one of his fiercest rivals before he departed AEW.

What was Cody Rhodes' last match in AEW?

Cody stepped into the AEW ring for the last time two months ago against Sammy Guevara. It was a high-stakes ladder match contested to determine the Undisputed TNT Champion.

It was probably the best match between the two stars. The duo risked their lives to deliver one of the greatest contests in AEW history. They stars used the surrounding ladders in some unimaginably creative ways to inflict damage.

While Cody laid out The Spanish God with a Cross Rhodes off the ladder, Guevara fired back with a breathtaking mid-air cutter. Both men pushed each other to their absolute limits. In the end, it was Sammy who emerged as the Undisputed victor after he shoved The American Nightmare off the top of the ladder.

Cody Rhodes will have a rematch against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes appeared on The Miz's talkshow, Miz TV. The A-Lister was full of harsh words for his guest as he accused the former Stardust of stealing his spotlight at WrestleMania.

The two men locked horns later in the night, where Cody picked up the victory. It was The American Nightmare's first match on RAW in about six years, and he didn't disappoint.

After the bout ended, Seth Rollins entered the ring to challenge the former Intercontinental Champion for a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Cody didn't hesitate one bit and quickly accepted The Architect's proposal.

