What was the connection between CM Punk and Serena Deeb in WWE?

AEW stars CM Punk and Serena Deeb have never looked better than in 2022. Both stars are putting on great matches on AEW TV, but many fans forget that the two have a long-standing connection running back to their time in WWE.

It might've been lost on some fans due to Serena Deeb being known for her in-ring abilities in 2022, but she was once a loyal follower of CM Punk in the acclaimed stable, the Straight Edge Society.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle If we're talking about CM Punk's best work in WWE; can I bring the Straight Edge Society to the discussion?



This group is so overlooked. If we're talking about CM Punk's best work in WWE; can I bring the Straight Edge Society to the discussion?This group is so overlooked. https://t.co/QyvGDQtxbP

After his legendary feud with Jeff Hardy in 2009, Punk became a villainous cult leader who wanted to clean WWE up. He started by turning Festus into Luke Gallows before allowing Serena to join the group, picking her out of the crowd at a SmackDown event, shaving her head, and proclaiming her as his latest follower.

Once former WWE Tag Team Champion Joey Mercury was added, the SES became one of the most hated groups in WWE. Punk regularly bashed fans and wrestlers for living unhealthy lifestyles, while Deeb looked on as one of his loyal followers.

Rather than meeting a demise fit for TV, the group quietly disbanded as Deeb and Gallows were released from WWE in 2010.

CM Punk and Serena Deeb will both challenge for world championships at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Twelve years on from the demise of the Straight Edge Society, both CM Punk and Serena Deeb have aged like fine wine (or whatever the non-alcoholic version is) and are ready to stake their claims at being two of the best wrestlers in the world.

On May 29 at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, both Punk and Deeb will challenge for world championship gold. In a trilogy match, Deeb will challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship in a rivalry that began in 2020.

In the show's main event, CM Punk will get his first shot at the AEW World title when he takes on Hangman Page. It'll be Punk's first championship match since July 26, 2013, when he faced Alberto Del Rio at a WWE live event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think Punk and Deeb will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh