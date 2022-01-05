×
What is the new cost of AEW Plus?

Fans on AEW Plus can access all of the AEW library plus extra content
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 05, 2022 02:42 AM IST
Feature

"AEW Plus" has been a subscription package for streaming service FITE TV that has proved to be a huge success for AEW since its introduction in 2019.

With the "AEW Plus" package, for just $4.99 per month, fans got every All Elite Wrestling event on demand on any device. Whether that be past episodes of Dynamite, live streams of Rampage or extra content that can't be found anywhere else, it's a one-stop shop for AEW fans to get their wrestling fix.

👊👊Big fight feels on #AEWDynamite!!🔙Time to run it back! 🤯👑 On Wednesday night in #NewJersey, @theAdamPage squares off against @bryandanielson once again for the #AEW championship.[ #AEWPLUS on #FITE | bit.ly/3EVCBaq ]*Select Intl markets* https://t.co/nJ99AXwbl9

However, in a recent announcement made via the FITE TV website, the package is making some changes, including an increase in price.

What will the new AEW Plus package include?

Subscribers to AEW Plus will receive a whole host of new additional features to add to what they already had on the $4.99 plan.

For the new price of $6.99 per month, AEW Plus will provide:

  • Every episode of All Elite Wrestling's programming. This includes Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, Dark Elevation, TV specials and FITE TV exclusive content.
  • Exclusive All Elite Wrestling merchandise offers and discounts.
  • Access to one pay-per-view from the previous year.
  • Access to the "Battle of the Belts" special on January 8th 2022.
  • A free $2 FITE credit to your account each month to use on any FITE TV event that requires an extra payment (e.g. All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views).
Changes to AEW Plus yall.Price increase but merch offers & FITE credits https://t.co/cgwOQd0XC8

This package will be available to new and old customers. Existing subscribers will automatically be charged the new price of $6.99 on January 8th, the same day as the AEW TV special "Battle of the Belts".

Is AEW Plus worth it?

AEW Plus has been the premiere service for fans who don't have access to the TV channels TNT and TBS in the USA. While AEW has developed TV deals in countries all over the world, FITE TV has done a great job in having everything in one place for fans.

The AEW Plus package will bring in new subscribers to the service thanks to these new offers and add-ons. The FITE credit system encourages subscribers to keep coming back each month and will be a way for loyal customers and fans to gain access to larger events.

AEW will continue on cable TV in the USA for the foreseeable future. However, thanks to FITE TV, fans around the world can watch and keep up with All Elite Wrestling.

हिन्दी