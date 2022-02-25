What is the date of AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 PPV in Las Vegas?

A special announcement was made this week on AEW Dynamite. The company announced that the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event would be returning later this year.

It was confirmed that the All Elite Wrestling showcase will return to Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time since 2019. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

The pay-per-view is an intergral part of the All Elite Wrestling calendar, and has significant meaning as it became the company's inaugural pay-per-view event in May 2019. It has a special place in a lot of fans and performers hearts.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix AEW Presents Double or Nothing 2019 [FLASHBACK]

Sat • May 25, 2019 • 7:00 PM

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV



Reported Attendance => 11,500

Paid Attendance => 10,953

Another major development about the announcement for the event is that episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will also take place that same week as Double or Nothing in Sin City. The two events will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena, which is located inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel, also on the Las Vegas Strip.

Double or Nothing will follow the Revolution pay-per-view that is scheduled for March 6, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. This particular event will be headlined with a number of blockbuster matches including Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston, "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW Title, plus CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match.

So what is the date for All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing 2022 PPV in Las Vegas?

Double or Nothing is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 29. The event will coincide with Memorial Weekend in the United States. The episode of Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, May 25, with Rampage taking place on May 27.

Tickets are available through AEWTIX.com and AXS.com and will be available on Friday, March 4 at 10AM PT/1pm ET.

What happened at AEW Double or Nothing last year?

Leo @LeoWrestling_

Was phenomenal just like 2019's one.

Brodie vs Moxley was the best match of the night along with Inner vs Elite match

Cody making history

MJF vs Jungle boy was good

Ladder Match was a good opening too

And what about Stampede Match,Still speachless #AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2020Was phenomenal just like 2019's one.Brodie vs Moxley was the best match of the night along with Inner vs Elite matchCody making historyMJF vs Jungle boy was goodLadder Match was a good opening tooAnd what about Stampede Match,Still speachless #AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2020Was phenomenal just like 2019's one.Brodie vs Moxley was the best match of the night along with Inner vs Elite matchCody making historyMJF vs Jungle boy was goodLadder Match was a good opening tooAnd what about Stampede Match,Still speachless♥️ https://t.co/Juf00LjMka

At last year's Double or Nothing event, history was made with the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match that took place inside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Inner Circle overcame The Pinnacle in a chaotic brawl that went all around the venue.

Also on the show, Kenny Omega retained the All Elite Wrestling World Championship by defeating Orange Cassidy and PAC in a Triple Threat Match, Darby Allin & Sting defeated Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, plus Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. became the AEW Women's World Champion by beating Hikaru Shida.

The majority of the event took place inside Daily's Place, across from TIAA Bank Field, with a reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us know your thoughts on All Elite Wrestling returning to Las Vegas for Double or Nothing in the comments section below!

