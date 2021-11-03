Fuego Del Sol is part of AEW's promising future. The performer, who made a one-off appearance on WWE RAW, shows up regularly on AEW Dark. Del Sol is renowned for his lucha style and his gimmick which involves him wearing a mask. However, fans have always been curious to know what's behind his mask and what he looks like. So what does AEW star Fuego Del Sol look like unmasked?

Fuego Del Sol wreslted without a mask in January 2020 when he was an enhancement talent in WWE, making his one-off appearance on WWE RAW. Del Sol, then known by the ring name KJ Orso, faced the monstrous Eric Rowan in a one-on-one match. However, it was one of those forgettable nights as he was squashed by Rowan.

Del Sol was also unmasked on AEW television by former TNT champion Miro when the duo clashed on Rampage. The match was Del Sol's debut bout on Rampage but the Bulgarian star showed no respect for his opponent.

Fuego Del Sol reveals why he started wearing a mask

AEW star Fuego Del Sol, in an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, revealed why he started wearing a mask to the ring. Del Sol revealed that his mentors asked him to wear a mask so that the fans wouldn't be too bothered about his size. Fuego added that his mentors found his movement similar to WWE legend Rey Mysterio, one of the AEW star's idols.

"They looked at me and looked at my size, I was even smaller then than I am now, I started when I was 17 of 18 years old. They way I moved, they said that reminded them of a young Rey Mysterio. I’ve always been a giant fan of Rey Mysterio and they said, if you want to do this, you need to do it right, let me put you in a mask, it will hide your size, it will add a different element for people to focus on instead of your size." said Fuego Del Sol.

During a recent edition of AEW Dark, Fuego faced Tony Niese who was making his much-awaited AEW debut. Both stars had some great spots in the match, which won over the crowd in the arena. However, Del Sol ended up on the losing side as Niese pinned him after a running knee.

