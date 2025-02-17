What happened with the AEW ring at Grand Slam Australia? Know why fans are calling out Tony Khan

Tony Khan found himself in an awkward situation at AEW Grand Slam Australia that led to the fans booing him. It was an unusual scenario for the All Elite President, something he might not have expected.

Ad

But what exactly happened at the February 15 event? For starters, the accusation was that the ring setup was smaller than the usual ring that the company uses for Dynamite and Collision. Reports indicated that Tony Khan and his team failed to account for freight times, which meant that the standard ring could not arrive in Australia on time.

This meant that a smaller ring was used for the show, which caused numerous problems during the event. One major issue was that the ring aprons were too large, and that resulted in a shoddy appearance for the cameras.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans even called him out for that and expressed their dissatisfaction with the supremo for not being able to get the proper ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW stars speak out on the controversy surrounding Tony Khan

As fans expressed their frustration on social media, some AEW stars took to X/Twitter to voice their opinions on it and on Tony Khan.

Buddy Matthews, who lost his match to Kazuchika Okada in his home country, spoke out about it in a now-deleted post. He wrote:

“So thoughts after #AEWGrandSlamAustralia - If it wasn’t a 16x16 S**T wrestling ring! 1: Wouldn’t have destroyed my ankle on my entrance due to holes in the padding. 2: Okada wouldn’t have been able to out his foot on the rope & I’d be champion. S**t happens…”

Ad

However, QT Marshall also wrote that the ring used was 18 feet, not 16 as Buddy had suggested.

“The AEW ring is a design that only AEW has. It’s very rare that an independent company (or a major company) has a 20ft ring. This ring is an 18ft ring. TNA has been using for years and older ROH as well. Why is this a talking point? It’s not our first time using an 18ft ring,” he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Overall, it was an unfortunate incident for Tony Khan, and he will hope that things like this don’t happen in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback