AEW star Eddie Kingston is the talk of the town after his heated confrontation on the recent episode of Rampage against CM Punk.

The two are set to clash at AEW Full Gear 2021 on 13th November, and fans can't wait to watch Eddie Kingston and CM Punk collide.

Fans are now showing interest in The Mad King, and one major incident that stands out from his WWE try-out.

So what happened at Eddie Kingston's WWE tryout?

Eddie Kingston was invited by WWE to have a tryout at their performance center back in September 2016. In an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Session Podcast, Eddie gave detailed information about what happened at his tryout.

The Mad King stated that his tryout didn't go well because he cut a rather unusual promo, which was not suited for WWE TV standards:

"I thought it was fine, I was just me. This was the Performance Centre. Jimmy Jacobs hooked me up with it. For me, that tryout was more for the Mae Young Classic because it was the biggest class they had for females. I was, like, I get it, this is for the females, I’m just going to go and have fun. They had someone filming there, and [WWE referee] Drake Younger grabbed me out of nowhere and he was like 'King, tell them how hard this drill is.'" (Inside the Ropes)

Kingston then went on to talk about how some of the WWE writers were confused by his promo, which he knew was the final nail in the coffin:

"It was some dumb drill. I was like, yeah, it was hard, 'I’ve had people shoot at me, try to stab me with knives, and God I hate this drill more than that.' Put the camera down and everyone’s looking at me like I’m nuts because I said 'guns and knives.' I said 'What? Okay, it’s hard, what do you want me to say?' I remember I was doing the promo class and I said where I come from, they believe in Tupac more than Santa Claus and I saw two writers have this confused look on their faces when I said it, and I went 'Oh yeah, I’m done, let me just have my match and I’ll leave.'"

What will happen to Eddie Kingston at Full Gear when he faces CM Punk?

There is huge hype around the CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston bout scheduled for AEW Full Gear. The duo has quite a history between them, as experts have described it as a fight that was 15 years in the making. Both Kingston and Punk shared a great deal of antipathy during their days on the independent circuit.

On 13th November, Eddie Kingston will bring his best form to defeat someone who he admitted was his idol years ago. A win over The Best in the World will provide colossal momentum for his AEW career. But it does look like CM Punk will win the match and continue his undefeated streak in AEW.

