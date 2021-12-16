Top Flight is one of the most exciting tag teams in AEW. The pair of Dante Martin and Darius Martin first competed in Tony Khan's promotion on October 21, 2020. They faced The Dark Order in a losing effort on Dynamite but won over many fans.

The duo, who are real-life brothers, have been a tag team long before AEW. They traveled all around the world, competing under the names Air Wolf and Angel Dorado.

Recently, Dante Martin has been competing alone due to Darius' absence. This has allowed Dante to excel as a singles competitor. He recently faced MJF in the final of the Dynamite Diamond Ring 2021.

So what happened to Dante Martin's brother Darius Martin in AEW?

Darius Martin is currently on the sidelines due to an ACL injury he suffered earlier this year and underwent surgery. There's currently no timetable on when Darius will return to AEW.

Following AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin joined AEW President Tony Khan during the post-show media scrum to discuss his brother:

"He's been out since about February now. There's not really a time gage on when he's coming back, but he's super excited to be back. Ready to take over the tag team scene and keep Top Flight strong."

Tony Khan added:

"When Darius got hurt, it was a terrible situation. Top Flight are a very big part of AEW and we knew it was going to be a long injury...when Darius got hurt, I think Dante was still 19, so it was critical not to let his development get stifled. It was very important to me to put him on an accelerated track while Darius was out so that his development continued. I think we've made lemonade out of a terrible situation and he's had so many great matches." (h/t Fightful)

When was Darius Martin's last match in AEW?

Darius Martin's last match in AEW was a winning effort on February 18, 2021, where he teamed with Dante Martin to face Fuego Del Sol and Jon Cruz. The match was pre-recorded for AEW Dark.

Darius Martin's last official match before the injury was on the independent scene for F1RST Wrestling just a few days later.

