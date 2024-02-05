What happened between Jon Moxley and Mick Foley?

AEW star Jon Moxley and Mick Foley were seemingly slated for a feud in WWE more than a decade ago, which was later dropped due to real-life issues.

In 2012, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) was one of the rising stars in WWE's developmental territory, FCW. After noticing his amazing work, the Stamford-based promotion was set to introduce him on the main roster with a significant feud against Hardcore legend Mick Foley.

On a past episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mick Foley revealed Triple H informed him that his feud with Moxley would start on social media. At the time, Ambrose, in character, posted some distasteful tweets about Foley's children to heat up the budding rivalry. However, it was affecting the Hall of Famer, and he asked the AEW star to stop doing that:

"I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but it was around me all the time, and it was affecting me. Especially when I saw Moxley writing about my children. So, I come up to him at a TV taping with Dusty [Rhodes]. I asked Dusty if he would come up with me, just so I could talk to him. I said, ‘Hey man, whatever you do, please stop mentioning my children,’” Foley said.

The former WWE Champion mentioned that Moxley thought their chat was part of an angle and continued to share derogatory tweets about his family:

"He thinks it’s an angle, whereas I am 100% asking him as a father, not to mention my children. He reads it as’ Turn the volume up on Foley’s children.’ So, the next tweet that comes out is even worse [and] more foreboding for the future of my family. Now I text him and say, ‘Hey man, I was not joking,’ and I think, okay, now it’s over. The next tweet is even worse. I am blowing a gasket every day, I am cutting more F-bombs in front of the family than they have ever heard in the entirety of their lives. I am so angry at this guy,” Foley added. [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Mick Foley described how his feud with Jon Moxley affected him

Mick Foley further opened up on how his scrapped program with Jon Moxley in 2012 required him to go to some dark places, which was very challenging for him:

“This angle with Moxley required me to go to some dark places. The problem was, I couldn’t get out of them. When I would get into the storyline, I couldn’t get out. It was like this cloud." [H/T: TJRWrestling]

While the feud was eventually dropped, the Hall of Famer and Moxley interacted on WWE TV in the build-up to WrestleMania 32. The Purveyor of Violence faced Brock Lesnar at the event.

Although Mick Foley may not be in his prime now, he is eyeing a final match in the near future. Will he lace up his wrestling boots again? Only time will tell.

