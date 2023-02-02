What happened with returning Wardlow after AEW Dynamite went off the air?

AEW fans in Dayton, Ohio were overjoyed at the end of the most recent episode of Dynamite when Wardlow made his shocking return to the company. But what did the big man have to say once the show had ended?

"Mr. Mayhem" made his return following the brutal no-holds-barred match between Darby Allin and Samoa Joe, where the self-proclaimed "King of Television" picked up the victory, becoming the new TNT Champion in the process.

Joe was almost a victim of the powerbomb symphony upon Wardlow's return, but he managed to make a quick escape. However, he may have gotten a glimpse of what's to come for him when his former tag team partner threw a security guard out of the ring to close the show.

When the dust settled and the cameras stopped rolling, Wardlow got the chance to address the AEW fans. According to Billy Krotchsen of PWInsider, the former TNT Champion was extremely happy to be back.

"Mr. Mayhem" stated that while he was only away for four weeks, it felt like four months, and he didn't know whether fans would still be chanting his name when he came back. When they did chant Wardlow's name, he had this to say:

"There is my answer. I love you guys."

The former TNT Champion also stated that he had always dreamt of performing in front of his home state, as he is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, while the February 1st edition of AEW Dynamite took place in Dayton.

Wardlow was written off of AEW TV due to an injury

Following the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite on December 28th, Samoa Joe gave Wardlow an impromptu haircut after their TNT Championship match, which led to the big man being away from the spotlight.

Fans were left wondering why they hadn't seen the big man since his match with Joe, but it was revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he was given time to rehab an injury that he had been dealing with.

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether Wardlow is medically cleared to compete. But we do know one thing, he already has one goal in mind: getting his TNT Championship back from Samoa Joe.

