What injury does Thunder Rosa have and when will she return to AEW?

Thunder Rosa is one of the biggest stars on the AEW women's roster. She has defeated some big names and joined an exclusive club of women to have held the AEW Women's Championship.

However, Rosa fans were treated to some bad news on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Women's Champion made a deal with the company to relinquish her title due to injury. As such, Jamie Hayter, who won the AEW Interim Women’s Championship from Toni Storm at Full Gear last Saturday, is now the top female champion in the promotion.

The Mexican's status as champion was in doubt for a long time due to her lengthy absence. This came due to a severe back injury she picked up in August. Now that AEW has announced that Thunder Rosa will remain on the sidelines for a while, it is being speculated that her injury has gotten worse. A return date is yet to be determined, so until then, here's wishing her a speedy recovery.

Thunder Rosa's thoughts on rehab and returning

Thunder Rosa's injury forced her to step away from her duties as AEW Women's Champion. She spoke at length regarding her recovery, stating that it would be a long process.

"In the next couple weeks, we'll be putting some stuff [on] YouTube so you guys can see what kind of treatment I've been doing....When I was talking to my PT ....she was explaining to me how I will be doing therapy for about 6-8 weeks, and then after that I have to get back to conditioning for wrestling, because it's not like 'Oh, you're clear, you can just jump in the ring.' It's a process, and I have to make sure it heals, because tears are really hard to heal, especially where I have them, so they want to make sure that they're healed so when I return I'm completely healthy and I don't re-injure myself....It is a lot, because I have to go to therapy 3-4 times a week. So it's like my other job now." [H/T WrestlingInc]

In Rosa's absence, Jamie Hayter has now become the AEW Women's Champion. The former titleholder will be looking to make a comeback as quickly as possible and reclaim the championship she never lost.

