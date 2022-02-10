On this week's episode of Dynamite, Jay White made his AEW debut, much to the shock of the fans in attendance and the ones turning in from all around the world.

In recent years, White has established himself as a top star courtesy of his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. A member of the iconic Bullet Club faction, he is also known as Switchblade.

With that being said, what is Jay White's Switchblade gimmick?

White first started out in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a young lion, much like any other rookie. After his completing his excursion, NJPW started airing vignettes for a mysterious dark character called Switchblade.

The man behind the gimmick turned out to be White, who returned with a darker and edgier persona. Switchblade is also a nickname for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Over the years, White's Switchblade gimmick has added a lot to his persona in and out of the squared circle. Also known as Knife Pervert, White is renowned for his explicit yet incredible promos outside the ring. The Bullet Club star also has a tendency to swear and cuss a lot during his matches, especially during his bout in Japan.

Jay White stepped through the Forbidden Door on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay White assisted Adam Cole and The Young Bucks during their brawl with CHAOS members Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. White took out Beretta before he engaged in a short exchange with the Superkliq.

After returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling under his Switchblade gimmick, White initially joined the CHAOS faction in his battle against Bullet Club. At the time, White feuded with current AEW stars Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, who were members of the latter stable.

Months after rejecting Omega's offer to join the faction, Switchblade joined Bullet Club, while Omega and co. left the group, as The Elite became a separate stable.

White, now aligned with Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, and other members, has enjoyed plenty of success in NJPW. He has won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Now that he has stepped through the Forbidden Door, given White's history with Omega and the Young Bucks, it'll be fascinating to see what happens next.

