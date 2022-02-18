The AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view will be coming to the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, on March 6, 2022. It will be the company's first major event of the new year.

There will also be a live taping of AEW Rampage on March 4 and an exclusive Fanfest on March 5 to make it a blockbuster weekend for All Elite Wrestling. Tickets for the Fanfest are currently sold out, according to Ticketmaster.

It will be the third annual Revolution pay-per-view AEW has hosted since its inception in January 2019.

The last major All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view was Full Gear in November 2021. This event saw CM Punk defeat Eddie Kingston, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retain her AEW Women's World Championship against Tay Conti and "Hangman" Adam Page defeat Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Adam Page is AEW World Champion!! 🏻

#AEWFullGear The Cowboyhood Dream has come true!Adam Page is AEW World Champion!! The Cowboyhood Dream has come true!Adam Page is AEW World Champion!!😭🙌🏻#AEWFullGear https://t.co/Osg5u2QVrv

Tony Khan's promotion is continuing to build momentum. However, they suffered a setback on February 15 when Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi left the company. The pair were an integral part of AEW's foundation. They reportedly couldn't agree on new terms on a contract, and he has now become a free agent.

Despite this, the company moved forward and looked to another exciting year. AEW recently saw a major debut, with former WWE Superstar Keith Lee joining the ranks. One thing is for sure, the stacked roster will go all out once again in March for Revolution.

So what is the latest AEW Revolution 2022 match card?

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow with Shawn Spears vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future AEW TNT Championship match

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) with Christian Cage vs. TBD vs. TBD in a three-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match

More matches are set to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the event.

What happened at AEW Revolution last year?

The AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view was a game-changing night for Tony Khan's company in several ways.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting had his first match in five years as he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a highly anticipated cinematic street fight. The event also saw the debut of Christian Cage just after leaving WWE. Ethan Page also debuted.

In the women's division, Hikaru Shida defeated Ryo Mizunami to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

The AEW Championship was defended in an Exploding Barbed Wire match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. The contest will forever be remembered for its conclusion.

After the 30-minute limit set in the match before the explosion occurred, the exploding ring came with an underwhelming payoff. Pyro went off on the ring posts as the alarm sounded. The moment received a lot of criticism online following the event.

Will you be watching AEW Revolution 2022 this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for AEW's first pay-per-view of the year? Yes No 3 votes so far