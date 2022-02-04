What is the match card for AEW Rampage tonight?

AEW Rampage is back for another week of action. This week, however, the show will not be live. The matches featured in tonight's episode were filmed on Wednesday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The broadcast comes two days after the latest installment of AEW Dynamite. The episode saw CM Punk face defeat for the first time in All Elite Wrestling by his current rival MJF.

Jon Moxley was also in action on Dynamite as he defeated Wheeler Yuta. Moxley was scheduled to face Brian Kendrick, who had just been released from WWE. The match was pulled at the last minute as controversial comments by Kendrick from 10 years ago resurfaced, leaving Tony Khan with no other choice.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.

Last week on Rampage, AEW presented the Beach Break Championship Friday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Two title matches took place, which saw Jade Cargill retain her AEW TBS Championship against Julia Hart. The AEW World Tag Team Titles were also on the line as Jurassic Express retained against Private Party.

Also on last week's show, Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowers and FTR overcame The Nightmare Family in tag team action.

The Wrestling Observer reported that last week's edition of AEW Rampage averaged 601,000 viewers on TNT, up 1.2 percent from the previous week. It's the best audience for the show since October 29.

AEW will be hoping to capitalize on this with another successful week for their viewership on a Friday night.

So what is the match card for AEW Rampage tonight?

All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for tonight's broadcast at 10/9c on TNT.

- Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa

- Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

- FTW Title: Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal

- AEW TNT Title: Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Kassidy

AEW Rampage will be going head-to-head with WWE in April

Squared Circle Reports @SqCReports



The current plan is to air the



- per PWInsider The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas following the April 1 episode of #SmackDown The current plan is to air the #WWEHOF ceremony live on Peacock and WWE Network from 10:30PM - 12:00AM ET.- per PWInsider The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas following the April 1 episode of #SmackDown.The current plan is to air the #WWEHOF ceremony live on Peacock and WWE Network from 10:30PM - 12:00AM ET.- per PWInsider https://t.co/vAIWAWbf4y

It has been reported that the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is currently slated to take place following the conclusion of SmackDown on Friday, April 1.

This would mean that it would overlap with the broadcast of AEW Rampage, meaning that it would be going head-to-head that particular Friday night.

As it stands, WWE has yet to announce any inductees for this year's class. However, it is very likely AEW will need to put on a great card to rival what WWE will be offering.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is one of the company's most popular events of the year. It will be the first time since 2019 that the ceremony will have fans in attendance.

