What is the meaning of Malakai, Aleister Black's new name in AEW?

Aleister Black made his big debut in AEW on this week's special Road Rager episode of Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar is ready to start afresh and is donning a new moniker- "Malakai Black".

Pro-wrestling fans have been searching on Google in droves to learn more about Aleister Black's new gimmick in AEW, with many inquiring about his new name.

What is the meaning of Aleister Black's new name, "Malakai Black"?

Babycentre.co.uk defines Malakai as "My Angel", with the word having originated from the Hebrew language. Aleister Black teased his new gimmick in his latest Instagram video that he had posted shortly before his AEW debut.

“I often wondered how many more there were, like in my head? Those voices. I don’t know which I prefer, the endless silence or the constant dialogue. I find them both equally frightening.”

Aleister Black will finally get to showcase his skills on AEW TV after not doing much of note during his WWE main roster run.

Black was a big star on NXT but things took a turn for the worse when he made his way to the main roster. The Dutch Destroyer spent the better part of his final months in WWE on the sidelines. He recently made his return to SmackDown and was given a new gimmick.

Nothing came of it, though, as Black was soon released from his contract. Black opened up about problems with his WWE run in an interview soon after.

“I was supposed to come back Rumble time, I think, either on Rumble or before. Not sure. Obviously, that never came to fruition, so I sat home for seven months. I kept asking, what are we doing? I don’t think I’ve ever been so frustrated in those seven months sitting home than I’ve been in my life or in my entire career,” said Aleister Black.

Moving to All Elite Wrestling has done wonders for the careers of former WWE Superstars like Jon Moxley and Miro. Aleister Black is a talent who can captivate the audience like very few others and he has the potential to become a World Champion in the near future.

