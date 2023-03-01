What record-breaking statistics will be created at AEW Revolution? Where and how to get tickets for the PPV

The much-anticipated AEW Revolution is only days away. All Elite Wrestling will present the fourth annual edition of the namesake pay-per-view this Sunday.

Bryan Danielson, known to WWE fans as Daniel Bryan, will look to wrestle the AEW World Championship away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) in a 60-minute Iron Man match. Jon Moxley will also have a grudge bout against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Revolution will be history-making for several reasons. This will be the first All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view broadcast on ESPN in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In mid-February, Covalent TV reported that the show would be playing host to the largest wrestling crowd at the Chase Center.

According to the company's official website, some tickets are still up for sale. Per Ticketmaster, they start at 47 USD. However, these prices are variable and consistently fluctuate, reaching over 750 USD.

Recent updates show that the Chase Center show has been set up for 9110 tickets, and around 7430 have been sold. Thus, quite a few tickets are available for purchase.

Wrestling fans cannot wait for MJF vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution

While The Elite, Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, Jeff Jarrett, and some of AEW's biggest stars are scheduled for the show, the 60-minute Iron Man Match between Bryan Danielson and MJF is the event's biggest attraction.

The build-up to the AEW World Championship match at Revolution has been spectacular. Few men are as arrogant and unscrupulous in professional wrestling today as MJF. Danielson, the challenger, is a polar-opposite individual with an inspirational and emotional journey.

The champion made things personal when he brought the veteran's family into the mix, taunting Danielson's daughter, Birdie, and publicly stating the damage he would inflict upon the former WWE Champion.

This will be Danielson's first Iron Man match since the brutal war with Adam Page in 2021. Meanwhile, MJF will participate in such an encounter for the first time in Tony Khan's promotion.

