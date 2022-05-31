What ring does MJF wear?

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is considered one of the four pillars of the company, alongside Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy. Friedman was involved in some storied rivalries against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and CM Punk.

So far in his AEW career, The Salt of the Earth has only challenged for the world title once, in a loss against Jon Moxley at All Out 2020. He also had a tag team title shot alongside Jericho but was defeated by The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) at the Revolution pay-per-view last year.

Despite not currently being a champion, there is one noticeable asset that belongs to Friedman, especially in his ring attire. Part of it is that he usually wears a ring and kisses it while he's doing his entrance. That being said, what kind of ring does MJF wear?

The Salt of the Earth's ring is the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which was first valued at $42,000 according to then-Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. To win the ring, there is a Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale where the final two remaining wrestlers then contest for the ring in a singles match the following week on Dynamite.

The event is usually held between late November and early December, featuring 12 wrestlers from the AEW roster.

PPP @PoweroftheTruth #SPILTLIQUOR Ralph you gotta get the Burberry Scarf to go with your papas dynamite diamond ring and you can be just like MJF buddy! GET THE PURSE TOO! TOP HEEL IN THE SECTOR! HE'S GOT ALL THE $$$ IN THE WORLD FOLKS! #5STARDAYSONLY Ralph you gotta get the Burberry Scarf to go with your papas dynamite diamond ring and you can be just like MJF buddy! GET THE PURSE TOO! TOP HEEL IN THE SECTOR! HE'S GOT ALL THE $$$ IN THE WORLD FOLKS! #5STARDAYSONLY #SPILTLIQUOR https://t.co/ZATsunCCxn

Friedman has been involved in the tournament for three straight years, from 2019 to 2021. In 2019, he beat Hangman Page after they were co-winners of the battle royal, with Diamond Dallas Page presenting the ring.

Over the next two years, The Salt of the Earth defeated Orange Cassidy and Dante Martin to win the ring.

MJF attempted to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

In the opening match of the Las Vegas spectacle, The Salt of the Earth faced off against his former Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow. During the match, the former tried to evade his former henchman the best he could, even faking a leg injury.

However, it was just a ploy for Friedman to hit Mr. Mayhem with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but referee Bryce Remsburg caught him in the act and prevented him from using it. In the end, he suffered ten straight powerbombs at the hands of Mr. Mayhem to suffer a squash defeat.

You can watch the last time MJF struck with his Dynamite Diamond Ring here:

The Dynamite Diamond Ring has been an X-Factor for MJF when a distraction occurred during his matches. The last time he used it was on March 18 Dynamite during Wardlow's ten lashes. The Salt of the Earth struck Mr. Mayhem with the foreign object after an assist from Shawn Spears.

