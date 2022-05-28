What is the start time of AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In?

AEW Double or Nothing is set to air this Sunday on, May 29. It promises to be an entertaining pay-per-view with many high-profile matches on offer. Headlined by a mega match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and CM Punk for the AEW World Championship, everything about the show screams "can't miss."

The show will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This makes it the first Double or Nothing to be held at the venue. If you can't make it to the live event, you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

AEW's second pay-per-view of the year can be ordered on cable or satellite for $49.99. If you wish to stream the show, you can do so via the Bleacher Report app (United States customers) or Fite TV (other customers).

Naturally, the question that arises is when the show kicks off so that you can be at the venue or prepare your stream well in advance. If you are wondering when AEW Double or Nothing: Buy-In kicks off, we have the answer for you right here.

AEW Double or Nothing kicks off at 8:00 PM EST, with the Buy-In preview show scheduled to begin an hour prior. The pay-per-view is expected to go on for four hours, which means there will potentially be no dearth in action.

What's planned for AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

AEW Double or Nothing has a stacked card with plenty of matches on offer. The main event will see AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defend his title against a formidable challenger in CM Punk. Both wrestlers will walk into the show riding on the heated words they exchanged on Dynamite this week.

In addition to the titanic battle for the top prize in the company, other high-profile matchups have also been announced.

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys has the potential to be a tag team match for the ages. While the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will also take place. The much-anticipated MJF vs. Wardlow match could be a show-stealer as well. The AEW Women's Championship will be defended as champion Thunder Rosa will take on Serena Deeb.

Meanwhile, the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager) will take on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley) in an 'Anarchy in the Arena' match.

The show will be AEW's second event of 2022. Given how well the company books and presents their pay-per-views, it can be expected that fans will not be disappointed this Sunday.

