AEW Full Gear will take place on Saturday, 13th November 2021, live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pay-per-view event is the third Full Gear in AEW history.

The event was initially set to take place in St. Louis, Missouri on 6th November, but the location was changed. It was reported that the event changed the date and location to avoid clashing with UFC 268.

So what is the start time for AEW Full Gear 2021?

With regards to the changing of clocks in the UK on October 31 and in the USA on November 7, the event will start at 8 PM EST/7 PM CT/5 PM PST in the United States of America. Internationally, the event will start at 1 AM in the United Kingdom, and at 6:30 AM IST in India.

Here's a rundown of the card currently announced:

Darby Allin w/ Sting vs. MJF w/ Wardlow

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) and American Top Team w/ Dan Lambert in a 10-man tag team Minnesota Street Fight

The Lucha Brothers w/ Alex Abrahantes (c) vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championship

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D w/ Jamie Hayter & Rebel (c) vs. Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay for the AEW Women's Championship

Miro vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator

Kenny Omega w/ The Elite (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page w/ Dark Order for the AEW World Championship

Fans in the USA can order the event via Bleacher Report. It will cost $49.99. Internationally, fans in the UK can order the event on Fite TV for $19.99.

AEW fans in India can watch at 6:30 AM on 14th November on Eurosport.

What have been the main events of AEW Full Gear?

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match was the first-ever main event of Full Gear in 2019. Moxley won the grueling bout after 38 minutes of wild action.

Last year's Full Gear saw Jon Moxley's main event again, defending the AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston. It was an I Quit Match in which Moxley retained the title.

