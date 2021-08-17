What time does AEW Rampage: The First Dance start?

AEW Rampage: The First Dance takes place Friday, August 20th 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. The show will start at 10 pm EST/9 pm CT in the USA. It will air on Saturday morning at 3 am in the UK and in India, Saturday morning at 8:30 am. As of this writing, no matches or segments have been announced for the show.

Tickets for the event sold out within four minutes. It is being reported that CM Punk will be making his return to pro-wrestling at the event. It will be the second episode of AEW's brand-new Friday night Rampage show.

One hell of a night 🍾



You all came ready to #AEWRampage ⚡️ See you next week Chicago... pic.twitter.com/iZz5wUKvxg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 14, 2021

What happened on the first-ever episode of AEW Rampage?

The first-ever episode debuted Friday, August 13th, live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event saw Kenny Omega defending the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Christian Cage. The full results from the show are below:

Miro (c) defeated. Fuego Del Sol to retain the AEW TNT Championship

Dr Britt Baker D.M.D (c) defeated Red Velvet to retain the AEW Women's World Championship

Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega (c) to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated following the first-ever episode of AEW Rampage:

"Next week’s Rampage is ‘The First Dance’, and I think everyone knows what to expect—and everyone is very excited. We built a foundation here for what you’re going to see next week. This was a huge premiere, and there is tons of anticipation for next week in Chicago." Tony Khan said (h/t Pro Wrestling News Hub)

AEW President Tony Khan was also asked about CM Punk and his possible appearance in Chicago:

"I can’t answer that question…But it’s a very good question to ask." Tony Khan said (h/t Pro Wrestling News Hub)

All the speculation surrounding the event seems to be leading to CM Punk being on the show. If Punk were to appear at AEW Rampage: The First Dance this friday, it would undoubtedly blow the roof off the United Center in Chicago. Fans have been clamoring for his long-awaited return for years. Only time will tell.

For fans watching in the United States of America, AEW Rampage: The First Dance will air live on TNT. In the United Kingdom, the show is available to watch live on Fite TV. The show will be available to watch in India on Eurosport.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Vedant Jain