What time does AEW Rampage start?

AEW Rampage makes its debut tonight, Friday August 13th 2021. The show will start at 10pm EST/9pm CT in the USA, Saturday morning at 3am in the UK and Saturday morning at 8:30am in India.

Rampage will be AEW's second weekly television show, along with the flagship Wednesday night Dynamite. The show was announced in May 2021 as part of a new deal struck by AEW and WarnerMedia.

What can we expect on AEW Rampage tonight?

AEW Rampage has been described as having 'less distraction and more action' as per their video promo for the show. It will feature all of AEW's top stars and will take place live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will air immediately following WWE's presentation of Friday Night SmackDown.

Currently announced for the stacked debut of AEW Rampage:

Miro (c) vs. Fuego Del Sol for the AEW TNT Championship (If Fuego Del Sol wins he will earn a contract with AEW

Dr Britt Baker D.M.D (c) vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women's World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) w/ Don Callis vs. Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Championship

AEW President Tony Khan discussed AEW Rampage's debut in a press release sent out to the media:

When we started developing our third hour of programming with TNT, we didn’t want to just extend what we’re doing on DYNAMITE – it had to be a distinctly separate, yet equally entertaining event. RAMPAGE will showcase the hottest commodities in professional wrestling pushing their athleticism and creativity to new limits. The fight-oriented hour will be packed each week with intense match-ups, interviews, and focused feuds that will connect with our core fans and bring in new fans to catch the action every Friday night," Tony Khan said. (h/t Wrestling INC.)

Sam Linsky the Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV also commented:

"Despite my rejected suggestion to call the show ‘Sampage,’ I’m still extremely proud to work with Tony to continue to extend and grow our relationship with AEW and bring more of the best wrestling on television to more of the best wrestling fans in the world," Sam Linsky said. (h/t Wrestling INC.)

For fans watching in the USA, AEW Rampage will air live on TNT, but will be moving to TBS in January 2022. In the UK, the show is available to watch live on Fite TV. The show will be available to watch on August 15th in India on Eurosport.

