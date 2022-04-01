ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. It will be Ring of Honor's first event since taking a three-month hiatus following Final Battle in December 2021.

The Supercard will also mark ROH's first show under the new ownership of AEW Owner and President, Tony Khan. Khan confirmed that he had acquired the promotion on March 2, 2022 during an episode of Dynamite.

Upon acquiring the promotion, which first debuted in 2002, Tony said:

"Ring of Honor’s influence on modern professional wrestling is etched permanently in the history books, and this acquisition ensures that its legacy will be kept alive and treated with the utmost respect." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The ROH Supercard of Honor XV card has been finalized with eight matches confirmed. The main event will see a Winner Takes All match to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion as Jonathan Gresham will take on Bandido.

So what time does ROH Supercard of Honor XV start?

The event will begin at 8pm EST and air exclusively on Fite TV. A Pre-Show will also take place that begins at 7pm EST.

What is the full ROH Supercard of Honor XV card?

The full Supercard of Honor XV card is as follows:

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Bandido (c) w/ Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a Winner Takes All match to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion

The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World Television Championship

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal

Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship

Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale to determine the interim ROH Women's World Champion

Ninja Mack vs. TBA w/ Tully Blanchard

Which match are you most looking forward to at Supercard of Honor XV? Let us know in the comments section below!

