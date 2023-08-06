What did Tony Khan say about AEW potentially signing "free agent" Brock Lesnar? Looking back at the intriguing comment

When Brock Lesnar's WWE contract ran out, several speculations were made regarding him possibly being interested in signing with AEW, and the company President Tony Khan had a say on it.

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, and his accomplishments in multiple fields speak for himself. After his success in the NCAA division one, Lesnar barged into the WWE scene and became one of the most formidable wrestlers of all time.

Many people may not know that Lesnar had a brief stint as a pro wrestler in the NJPW as well. Nonetheless, ever since returning to WWE a decade ago, The Beast Incarnate has been loyal to the promotion. However, after his contract with the company ran out back in 2020, he was in talks to join AEW or return to NJPW.

Amidst all the rumors of Brock heading to the Jacksonville-based promotion, the company CEO and President, Tony Khan, addressed the situation while speaking at the AEW All Out 2020 media call. Here is what TK said when asked whether he is in contact with Lesnar:

“I can’t comment on that at this time, but I’ve enjoyed Brock’s work for many years. He’s a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don’t think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is and he’s one of the great working big men I’ve ever seen, one of the great athletes in the history of the wrestling business and I have so much respect for him. But yeah I couldn’t comment on that.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

What is next for Brock Lesnar in WWE after Summerslam?

At the WWE Summerslam PLE recently, Brock Lesnar squared off against Cody Rhodes to culminate their ongoing feud since the RAW after WrestleMania 39. In conclusion of their rivalry, The American Nightmare came out on top as he toppled The Beast Incarnate in a hard-fought battle.

Meanwhile, fans might be wondering what is next for the former UFC heavyweight champion, as his rivalry with Rhodes has seemingly ended with Brock manifesting respect towards him. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer informed that Lesnar would be gone for a while after Summerslam, but not for long.

Furthermore, he is also advertised for the upcoming Payback PLE, so fans can expect to see him there. Henceforth, only time will tell what's the next chapter of The Beast Incarnate in his remaining WWE tenure.

