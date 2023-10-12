Whatever happened to AEW's masked mystery man?

It's been weeks since a masked mystery man assaulted Jay White along with some thugs backstage on AEW Dynamite, and the identity of the masked man still remains undisclosed.

On an episode of AEW Dynamite some weeks ago, Jay White interrupted the AEW world champion, MJF, for a promo battle. Later on in the show, White got assaulted backstage by a man in a devil mask accompanied by masked thugs right before the episode went off air.

It was a great cliffhanger to end the show, as fans kept wondering who could the masked man be and why he would attack Jay White, of all people. While some fans thought it was MJF himself, he publicly claimed at the WrestleDream PPV that his Devil mask was stolen and he was not the attacker.

The angle was more captivating after Maxwell revealed he was not the masked man, leaving fans wondering who else it could be. However, it has been quite some time now since the attack, and the real identity of the mystery attacker with the devil mask is still yet to be unveiled.

The Internet Wrestling Community expected that the mystery attacker would be unveiled on Dynamite Title Tuesday, but that was not the case. Now fans think that the company has given up on the angle, as they don't mention it anymore. Nevertheless, the revelation could still take place somewhere in the near future.

Jay White is set to challenge for the AEW world championship

While the mystery attacker of Jay White remains unknown, he is set to have the biggest match of his All-Elite career. White will be challenging MJF for the AEW world title at the Full Gear PPV. Things have already gotten personal between the champion and the challenger, with shots fired at each other.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Jay finally achieves big and dethrone MJF as the world champion after nearly a year or The Devil overcomes another challenge in his way like everyone before.

