When is AEW All In 2023? Start time, match card, and more

AEW All In is just hours away, and pro-wrestling fans globally are eagerly waiting for what could be the biggest entertainer for AEW in recent times. The pay-per-view will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, home to some of the most prestigious sports events in the world.

The event holds a special place in the short history of AEW because the first All In in 2018 was the independent show that inspired the existence of the Tony Khan-led organization.

All In 2018 was the first non-WWE or WCW event to sell more than 10,000 tickets in the United States since 1993.

All the broadcast timings of AEW All In 2023

AEW will take place in London, which follows the British Summer Time, one hour ahead of GMT. The event will take place at 6 PM BST at Wembley Stadium.

For the United States, the event will broadcast at 1 PM ET and 10 AM PT.

In India, the AEW All In broadcast will start at 9:30 PM IST, with the main show at 10:30 PM.

Match card of AEW All In 2023

The match card for this year's AEW All In is stacked with talented wrestlers and sees the next step in several active storylines. The event is set to be four hours long and will feature 11 matches, with two bouts taking place in Zero Hour.

Zero Hour

ROH World Tag Team Championship match - Aussie Open (c) (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) vs. Better Than You, Bay-Bay (MJF and Adam Cole).

- Aussie Open (c) (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) vs. Better Than You, Bay-Bay (MJF and Adam Cole). FTW Championship match - Jack Perry vs. Hook

Main card

AEW World Tag Team Championship match - FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

- FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) AEW Women's World Championship match - Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Coffin Match - Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage (with Prince Nana and Luchasaurus)

- Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage (with Prince Nana and Luchasaurus) Will Ospreay (with Don Callis) vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & "Hangman" Adam Page) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson)

Stadium Stampede Match - Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends

- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends AEW World Trios Championship match - House of Black(c) vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed.

- House of Black(c) vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. AEW "Real" World Championship match - CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

- CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Championship match - MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

The event has reportedly sold over 90,000 tickets and is set to be one the biggest shows in pro wrestling history.

