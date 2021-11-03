AEW will present its third Full Gear pay-per-view event, which first aired in November 2019. It's AEW's autumn blockbuster event that marks their final pay-per-view of the year.

The name Full Gear originated on The Young Bucks' Being The Elite series which starred Adam Page. The particular episode was dubbed Full Gear as a play on Adam Page in his full wrestling gear.

So when is AEW Full Gear 2021?

AEW Full Gear 2021 will take place on Saturday, November 13, from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It'll be the first Full Gear event to take place in Minnesota.

Here's a rundown of the card currently announced:

Darby Allin w/ Sting vs. MJF w/ Wardlow

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) and American Top Team w/ Dan Lambert in a 10-man tag team Minnesota Street Fight

The Lucha Brothers w/ Alex Abrahantes (c) vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championship

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D w/ Jamie Hayter & Rebel (c) vs. Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay for the AEW Women's Championship

Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator

Kenny Omega w/ The Elite (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page w/ Dark Order for the AEW World Championship

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program for an undisclosed amount of time. Because of this, Orange Cassidy may get a bye to the finals to face Bryan Danielson.

What happened at last year's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view?

AEW Full Gear 2020 saw Jon Moxley defend his AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston in an I Quit Match. Moxley came out victorious after he choked Kingston with barbed wire.

The event also saw The Young Bucks win the AEW Tag Team Championship by defeating FTR. MJF defeated Chris Jericho, allowing him and Wardlow to join The Inner Circle. Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara in The Elite Deletion cinematic match.

