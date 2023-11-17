When is AEW Full Gear 2023? Date, start time, match card, how to watch and more

AEW Full Gear 2023 is right around the corner. With a robust match card and some of the most talented wrestlers in the world, Full Gear is all set to be a major event for Tony Khan. The pay-per-view will see the storylines of several feuds reach their next point. Here are the viewing details of the program.

Full Gear 2023 will broadcast on Saturday, November 18, 2023. It will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Inglewood, California from 7 PM E.T. The show will have a one-hour pre-show on YouTube, AEW: Full Gear: Zero Hour. The main card will be broadcast from 8 PM E.T, below is the complete list of the timings of the show:

7 PM Eastern

10 AM Pacific

12 AM United Kingdom Friday

5:30 AM India and Sri Lanka Friday

8 PM Saudi Arabia ASA Thursday

In the US, you can watch Full Gear via cable, satellite TV, and streaming. In India, you can watch Full Gear on Discovery+.

Confirmed matches for AEW: Full Gear 2023

AEW Full Gear 2023 has a whopping nine matches on the card, with six being championship bouts, while one will decide the future of a team. Here's a list of all the matches:

MJF and an unannounced wrestler will face The Gunns for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. (pre-show)

Hikaru Shida will face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland, with Ric Flair in their corner, will compete against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Orange Cassidy will clash with Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship.

"Hangman" Adam Page will fight Swerve Strickland, with Prince Nana, in a Texas Death Match.

The Golden Jets will try to prove their mettle against The Young Bucks

Kris Statlander Julia Hart and Skye Blue will compete in a three-way match for the AEW TBS Championship, with Statlander as the defending champion.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill and La Facción Ingobernable (Rush and Dralístico) (with José the Assistant) and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Kings of The Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) will be pitted against each other in a four-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Jay White.

The matches are highly anticipated, and the audience is definitely waiting for a grand time. AEW has the capacity to deliver some thrilling matches, let's see what happens on match day.

