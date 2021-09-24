When did Brandi and Cody Rhodes have their first baby?

Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcomed their first child into the world on June 18, 2021. Brandi gave birth to a baby girl and named her Liberty Iris Rhodes.

The couple first met and became romantically involved with each other during their days signed with WWE. They officially married in September 2013.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes officially announced they were due to welcome a baby during an episode of AEW Dynamite in December 2020.

The former AEW TNT Champion spoke with US Weekly when it was revealed the couple would be having a girl:

"I am having a girl. I’m excited. I had a gut feeling. I’m excited, I’m proud. It’s gonna be really cool. … I’m not crying on camera." Cody Rhodes said (h/t US Weekly)

Speaking to The Buzz, Cody confirmed he would be introducing his newborn to the world of pro-wrestling:

It’s a great industry. It’s finally thriving again. I’m so proud of being a pro-wrestler. I’ll definitely be bringing he or she, whenever I’m told or whenever Brandi lets me know; I’ll bring them around it. The sky’s the limit for a baby Rhodes, that’s for sure. My dad was really good, he just brought me around it. If I liked it, I liked it, and if I didn’t, he wouldn’t bring me around it [the wrestling business]. I think we’ll apply the same thing." Cody Rhodes said (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Has Cody Rhodes been featured on AEW since the birth of his baby girl?

Cody has been regularly featured on AEW programming since the birth of his daughter. He did take a short hiatus between August 4th and September 22nd.

The American Nightmare returned, along with Brandi, to face Malakai Black, whom he lost to just before his hiatus. Rhodes once again lost to Black on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium via pinfall after eleven minutes.

It's unclear what the next direction will be for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Cody, of course, is hands-on behind the scenes, so it may be that he will continue to focus on those duties.

