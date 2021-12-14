When Cody Rhodes is booed-- What his father Dusty might advise...

I AM THINKING about Cody Rhodes and it's 3 O'clock in the morning at my home on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

What the hell am I doing up, but more so, why am I on my computer and thinking of Cody Rhodes? My wife was rocked awake by my constant tossing, turning, and talking very loudly.

She said it was like I was interviewing someone in my sleep. I got the message and slipped downstairs to my office, and I'm writing what I remember. It was a dream, a very vivid dream. Okay, let me explain.

Over the years, I have interviewed all the icons and not-so-icons of the pro wrestling business. Sometimes, I interview them again for a few fleeting moments in my dreams. There have been sessions with Bruno Sammartino, both Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal), Randy Savage, and then this one tonight. It seemed to have lasted for an hour or more. It was with "The American Dream," Dusty Rhodes (the father of Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes), a man I interviewed and photographed more times than I can recall. He was also a dear personal friend.

Perhaps what brought this dream on this night was a friend and I discussing Dusty's son, Cody Rhodes, being jeered in some AEW appearances. It surprised me, and I couldn't fathom why this was happening.

I wondered what his father's advice would have been if Cody Rhodes came home upset by the reaction. You are about to read a transcript of what I recall trying to envision Dusty and I sitting face-to-face at some TV studio (wait, it was the old PWI Scouting Report set at Jim Crockett Promotions studio in Charlotte, North Carolina). Okay, here goes, best as I can recall.

BILL: Dusty, your son Cody Rhodes was booed again tonight by a portion of the sold-out AEW crowd. Did it surprise you, and why do you think it happened?

DUSTY: Willie, let me start off by saying it's great to be on your show again. You're the voice of the people. You bring the stories to them. The Dream is happy to be here again.

BILL: Thank you, Dream.

DUSTY: I can answer your questions because I was a trailblazer in the business. I broke new ground in the business. I was an innovator. No one had ever seen anything like Dusty Rhodes, The American Dream, before. I became a success in the ring and also crossed over to the promotional and booking end of the business Willie. Not everyone liked what I did, either in the ring or the office. I had to suck it up and deal with the fact that not everyone is going to like me all the time. You can't please everyone.

I was loved in some towns and booed in others. Sometimes there is no reason Willie. Fans just want to rock the boat and create their own fun when they see how you react to something negative or even positive. That's what they're doing to my boy Cody. The name Cody Rhodes makes me proud. He is an innovator. No one had ever seen someone walk out on the biggest wrestling company in the world -- the WWE -- and rally his friends and start a promotion that's kickin' their a** in some places. I tell Cody Rhodes again -- suck it up, kid -- you are a success, and your daddy is proud of yah!

Not everybody cheers success. You carry success Cody, it shows all over you. If some people don't like that, it's their privilege to boo you if they want to. They paid their good money to do that if they want to do that. Bottom line, son, you are a successful person in this crazy wrestling business. Enjoy the ride! Don't let anyone make you stray from your path. That's your daddy's advice. I hope I answered your question, Willie. I gotta get out of here, you know The American Dream is always in demand, and I've got places to go Willie.

That was the end -- at least what I remember of this dream. All my interviews with Dusty were filled with so much wisdom coming from him and this certainly was no exception.

Okay, time to go back to bed and stop thinking about Cody Rhodes already lol!

Whatta night!

Keep up the great work Cody Rhodes .... "efffff you weeelllll" as your father might say!

Edited by Alan John