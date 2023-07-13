When 'influential' WWE stars were in shock that a big talent was allowed to join AEW

WWE is known for letting talents slip through their grasp, and one of the big names that they missed out on was none other than rising AEW star Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta even had a try-out at the WWE Performance Center but, for some reason, was not signed by the McMahon-led behemoth. Fightful Select reported that Yuta’s tryout ‘turned multiple heads’ and also suggested that many influential names on the NXT roster were excited at his impending arrival.

However, they were in for a rude shock when the company passed the buck and did not sign up the current Blackpool Combat Club member.

Wheeler Yuta, however, did not let that rejection get to him and has excelled in AEW ever since he made his debut on June 29, 2021. He has since gone on to have excellent matches and is now seen as an integral part of The Blackpool Combat Club, which is headed by none other than a former WWE Superstar, Jon Moxley (also known as Dean Ambrose).

WWE has missed out on yet another talent

The higher-ups at the Stamford-based company will be kicking themselves as former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi has made his way to AEW.

Over the last few weeks, there were a lot of reports that came out suggesting that talks had taken place between AEW and Ibushi’s camp and also that they were successful.

It turned out to be true as Kota Ibushi was revealed to be the fifth member of The Elite's team who will lock horns with The Blackpool Combat Club in the upcoming Blood and Guts match.

Kenny Omega will now be joined by his best friend and former NJPW colleague Ibushi, along with the likes of Matt & Nick Jackson and Hangman Adam Page. The match will no doubt be a banger, as it will feature the best talents that AEW has to offer right now.

WWE will go on regardless of who is at the helm, but the thought of passing up the opportunity to sign talents like Yuta and Ibushi only for them to join your biggest rival will no doubt sting Triple H & Co.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes