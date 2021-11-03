Jon Moxley has been one of AEW's most valuable stars since joining the company in 2019. His eccentric and unpredictable character makes him a must-watch.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Moxley has won the AEW World Championship on one occasion. The former WWE superstar figures in focal storylines and captivates audiences wherever AEW tours.

So when does Jon Moxley's AEW contract expire?

According to Rajah.com, Moxley, who signed with AEW in 2019, has a three-year contract. This means his current contract ends in 2022. Interestingly, Moxley also has an opt-out clause, which allows him to terminate his contract with Tony Khan's company at any time. The clause became active one year into his contract.

Speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio, the former Shield member revealed how he was convinced to sign with AEW:

"Tony and Cody came to my house and we talked about wrestling, and what we thought it should be, and what we wanted it to be, and then they’re telling me about TNT and all this stuff, and it’s real and this is actually going to happen. This isn’t just a bunch of false promises. I’m like, ‘Okay, well, if that stuff is true, then alright, I’m in.' I gave my word on that day, like, ‘I’m in’ and there we go." (h/t SeScoops)

The former Dean Ambrose left WWE in April 2019 citing creative issues with Vince McMahon. He revealed on the Talk is Jericho podcast that Vince's writing of his character left him unhappy.

He claimed the final nail in the coffin was when Vince wanted him to be inoculated from different diseases on television. This was done to suggest he wouldn't catch any viruses from the WWE Universe.

The WWE did honor him on his way out by holding a special The Shield's Final Chapter event, which marked his last appearance for the company. He teamed up with his fellow Shield buddies, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, one last time.

Has Jon Moxley entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program?

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on November 3, 2021 that Jon Moxley was entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan confirmed that Moxley allowed him to share the news.

Jon is taking steps to combat his issues with alcohol and make a recovery. We hope to see Jon Moxley compete in AEW soon.

