When was the last time Malakai Black had a singles match in AEW? Possible reason explored

Malakai Black hasn't wrestled much on AEW Dynamite in the past few months. He was absent for the whole of February and has only featured in four matches after winning the AEW World Trios Championship at Revolution.

On this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, The House of Black defeated Bandido and Best Friends. This was Malakai's first match in more than a month. He was last seen on television facing off against the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy on April 5th. Per recent reports, his low work rate is apparently related to an injury.

Fightful reported in August 2022 that Malakai Black was dealing with a back injury. He was 'convinced' that he may have to retire and even teased such in an Instagram live session the next month. The Trios Champion further claimed that he needed to take a break to reassess his future.

"I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months," said Malakai. I'm going to be fine, everything is fine, you'll see me right back with AEW pretty soon. I'm just going to take some time off." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Now that he is back in the ring, AEW is giving him space to recover physically and mentally. This seems to be the reason for his limited number of appearances. The recent Dynamite show marked his first match in the promotion this month.

House of Black leader Malakai Black is on a hot winning streak in AEW

AEW has had huge plans for the House of Black since the faction's debut. The team of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black defeated Death Triangle at Revolution 2022, and it was off to the races. They eventually dethroned The Elite at this year's Revolution pay-per-view.

The House of Black trio has an outstanding record this year. They haven't lost a single match since September 2022. Darby Allin and Sting were the last to put them down in a No Disqualification match at All Out last year. Presently, the House of Black is on a seven-match winning streak.

Malakai Black made his AEW debut as a solo act. Even though he initially won against Cody Rhodes, the feud ended in the latter's favor following a rematch. Not too long afterward, Brody King joined Malakai and the two became known as the Kings of the Black Throne. Buddy Matthews followed suit, turning the powerhouse duo into The House of Black.

