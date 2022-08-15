When was the last time Sting appeared on WWE television?

Wrestling legend Sting recently made an appearance on AEW Dynamite, assisting his protege, Darby Allin, during his coffin match.

Sting became a household name during his tenure in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the early 90s. His unique wrestling style and face paint caught the attention of fans. When Ted Turner's promotion was declared bankrupt and merged with WWE, the 53-year-old did not continue his contract. In WCW's last match in 2001, the wrestling legend competed against WWE veteran Ric Flair.

In 2014, The Icon made his highly-anticipated debut in WWE. He eventually began a feud with then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the two collided in an intense match at Night of Champions 2015.

The bout resulted in The Icon severely injuring his neck. The following year, the wrestling legend announced his first retirement and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The last time Sting appeared on WWE television was on the February 25th edition of RAW in 2019, where he was a part of Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration.

The Hall of Famer came out of retirement and signed with All Elite Wrestling. He made his televised debut for the promotion in December 2020. Since then, the wrestling legend has taken AEW star Darby Allin under his wing.

When did the feud between Sting and Ric Flair commence?

Sting and Ric Flair were prominent names in WCW during the early years of their careers and often collided with each other in the ring.

In 1988, The Icon and The Nature Boy clashed for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Thus, commencing their age-old feud, which would be etched in the history books. The former WCW stars competed against each other again during their tenure in IMPACT Wrestling in the late 2000s.

The Icon currently seems to be in a feud with Malakai Black. In the latest edition of Dynamite, The Icon attacked the members of the House of Black and confronted their leader, whom he sprayed with black mist the last time they came face-to-face with each other.

During his tenure with AEW, the wrestling veteran has primarily competed in tag team matches with Allin. However, it remains to be seen how his feud with the House of Black leader will progress.

