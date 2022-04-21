AEW Forbidden Door 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

This week on Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan returned for the first time since March 2 to make another huge announcement. He also brought out New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Takami Ohbari, much to the crowd's delight.

However, Adam Cole interrupted the proceedings by announcing that AEW and NJPW would have a supershow called 'Forbidden Door.' Cole added that it would happen on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Panama City Playboy then introduced Jay White, who bragged about how he was the face of NJPW's last big event at Madison Square Garden. Switchblade ended by noting that it is still the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club era.

With that being said, when do tickets for AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door go on sale?

Tickets for the groundbreaking pay-per-view will go on sale on Friday, May 6, starting at 11:00 am ET/10:00 am CT. It will be available at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Fans from the United States and Canada can watch the event on the Bleacher Report app and their cable or satellite provider. English and Spanish commentary will be available on the program.

For international fans, the pay-per-view will be available on FITE.tv. Japanese fans can watch the event with Japanese commentary on NJPWWorld.com via iPPV.

NJPW stars who recently appeared in AEW and vice versa

The two wrestling companies signed a working agreement last February 2021, and since then, their stars have appeared across both promotions.

NJPW's Minoru Suzuki recently defended his ROH TV Championship against Samoa Joe in a losing effort. Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima wrestled Jon Moxley on Dynamite in May and All Out in September last year. Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, and Kenta stepped foot in the All Elite Wrestling ring as well.

All Elite Wrestling stars including QT Marshall, Wheeler Yuta, Swerve Strickland, Buddy Matthews, Eddie Kingston, and Daniel Garcia have appeared at NJPW events such Strong, Strong Style Evolved, and Windy City Riot. Moxley recently took part in the latter event and defeated Will Ospreay.

It will be interesting to see the card for the June 26 mega event. It also remains to be seen which stars would possibly be involved in the spectacle between the two promotions.

