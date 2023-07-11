When top star was released from WWE after an alleged backstage incident with Carmella, The Usos got involved after he grabbed her hand

A backstage incident in WWE years ago, in which Carmella and The Usos were involved, resulted in the release of a star who was over with the fans.

Over the course of professional wrestling history, several backstage dramas between wrestlers have taken place which went beyond the squared circle and also resulted in heavy consequences. One such instance happens to be the WWE release of a renowned wrestler, Big Cass (nka Big Bill).

Prior to his release from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2018, Cass got crazily over with the fans alongside his tag team partner, Enzo Amore. However, after the breakup between the two, the future looked bleak for the current AEW star.

Nonetheless, his release from the company had nothing to do with him losing momentum. Instead, it was an alleged backstage incident. According to Wrestling News.Co, they were told by someone backstage that an incident with his ex-girlfriend Carmella was the reason Big Cass got fired.

As per the source, Cass was seeking forgiveness from Carmella while creating a scene in the process. Eventually, things turned ugly when Cass grabbed Mella's hand while she was walking off. As things went out of hand, multiple wrestlers in the area stepped in such as The Usos and Erick Rowan to hold Big Cass back.

Later, the higher-ups got to know about the incident and Vince McMahon called Cass up to break the news to him that he got fired. As of now, neither Big Cass nor Carmella have spoken about the incident publically.

Former WWE star, Big Cass is currently signed with AEW under the ring name Big Bill

Following his release from the WWE back in 2018, it is quite obscure as to what Cass had been up to. Nonetheless, Big Cass revitalized his wrestling career by signing with AEW in 2022. As of now, he wrestles under the ring name "Big Bill."

Although he has been All Elite for a while now, Big Bill is yet to have his career breakthrough. Meanwhile, Bill along with his blind tag team partner, Brian Cage have been on a roll in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament, as they advanced to the next round in brutal fashion.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Bill and Cage will take on the team of MJF and Adam Cole. Henceforth, it remains to be seen which team manages to stand tall.

