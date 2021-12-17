AEW Revolution pay-per-view will be coming to the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL on March 6, 2022. There will also be a live taping of AEW Rampage on March 4 and an exclusive Fanfest on March 5 to make it a blockbuster weekend for All Elite Wrestling.

The Addition Financial Arena will be hosting all three events, located on the main campus of the University of Central Florida. The venue has a capacity of just under 10,000 spectators.

It will be the third annual Revolution pay-per-view that AEW has hosted, and it now promises to be a special weekend in Orlando, FL.

So when will tickets for AEW Revolution 2022 be on sale?

Tickets for AEW Revolution will officially go on-sale on Friday December 17 at 10AM EST, and will be available through AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.

The announcement comes as Tony Khan's promotion looks ahead to 2022, also announcing more dates for AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Khan recently revealed that the last few weeks of All Elite Wrestling that are leading into the new year will be memorable:

"I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just ‘Winter is Coming.’ There’s the ‘Holiday Bash’ special from Greensboro, North Carolina, that includes the Christmas Day ‘Rampage.’ We have the last ever episode on TNT followed by the debut episode on TBS. There’s ‘Battle of the Belts’ coming in January. I want AEW to run shows that you just can’t miss, and I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling." Tony Khan said (h/t ewrestling)

What happened at AEW Revolution last year?

Last year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw a game-changing night for the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting had his first match in five years as he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic street fight. The event also saw the debuts of Christian Cage and Ethan Page.

The main event saw the AEW Championship being defended in an Exploding Barbed Wire match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

Many fans will remember this particular bout for its conclusion. The exploding ring after the 30-minute limit came with an underwhelming payoff with a weak visually looking explosion that saw just pyro coming from the ring posts.

