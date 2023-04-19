Where is AEW Dynamite tonight? (April 19, 2023): Location, time, match card, where to buy tickets, and more

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature Jay White squaring up against Kommander in his first match for the brand. Moreover, Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will join forces to test The Outcasts. The match card is undoubtedly packed with action.

The April 19, 2023, episode of Dynamite will be broadcast live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Oakland, Pennsylvania on April 19, 2023. It has hosted musical tours by notable artists such as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry. Jojo Siwa, who was a part of the WrestleMania 39 premiere party, also performed in the arena.

All Elite Wrestling shows have been a staple of the arena since October 2019. The last Dynamite show to be held in the arena was in August 2021. Due to its limited seating capacity of around 12,000, it misses out on the pay-per-view plans.

AEW Dynamite: Venue and timing

City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue/Arena: Petersen Events Center

Timings:-

U.S.A - 8 P.M. Eastern time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

United Kingdom - 12 A.M. London Time (Thursday)

Europe - 1 A.M. European Time (Thursday)

Where to buy tickets for AEW Dynamite?

Tickets for the upcoming AEW Dynamite show can be bought via the official website of All Elite Wrestling (redirected to Ticketmaster). Prices start from $29 and go up to $90. Resale tickets can also be found at SeatGeek, with entry prices starting from $50.

As reported by WrestleTix three days earlier, a little over 1000 tickets were available for the show. 4639 were reportedly booked for the AEW Dynamite show. The current capacity is 5730. Given the action-packed match card for tonight, the upcoming show is expected to be a full house.

The match card for the April 19, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite

TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs is once again set to face his former rival, Wardlow. The feud between the two heavyweights has developed seamlessly on television since Hobbs dethroned the latter during a Falls Count Anywhere match last month.

Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society are also penciled in for the upcoming show. Below is the full match card for Dynamite.

Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs Wardlow - TNT Championship

Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

Jay White vs. Komander

TheAcclaimed vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole

Promo by The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks)

Promo by FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

