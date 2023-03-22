Where is AEW Dynamite tonight? (March 22, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

AEW Dynamite is set to host some huge events tonight, ranging from Adam Cole's ‘path to recovery’ video segment and a dream clash for Hijo Del Vikingo. Recently turned 72-year-old Sting will also be in action as he will team up with Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin for the first time. The upcoming show promises some good entertainment.

The March 22, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. It is located close to the city of Kansas. The 5800-seater arena is the home for the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL, as well as the Kansas City Comets of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).

Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Chris Young, and other notable musical artists have graced the arena, which was established in 2009. Cable Dahmer Arena has also hosted wrestling events since 2019. It formerly held an episode of NXT Live before the All Elite Wrestling shows gained prominence from 2020 onwards.

AEW Dynamite: Venue and timing

City: Independence, Missouri

Venue/Arena: Cable Dahmer Arena

Timings:-

U.S.A - 8 P.M. Eastern time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

United Kingdom - 12 A.M. London Time (Thursday)

Europe - 1 a.m. European Time (Thursday)

Where to buy tickets for AEW Dynamite?

Tickets for the upcoming Dynamite show can be bought via TicketMaster. Prices start from $29, excluding additional fee charges, up to $65 for the best seats in the house. A maximum of six tickets can be bought in one go.

Wrestling fans interested in gaining more information about future shows and pay-per-views can browse AEW's official website. From exclusive podcasts to games, it is a spot for any All-Elite fan.

Four days ago, WrestleTix noted that AEW Dynamite was expecting a capacity crowd of 3900. Tickets that have been sold amount to 3437, with the remaining being 463.

Full AEW Dynamite Match Card

Tony Khan has a preference for multi-superstar action. A similar case will be seen tonight as the World Trios Championship is put on the line. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also be part of the proceedings.

Below is the full match card for the Match 22 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway - No Disqualification Match

Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

The Gunns (c) vs. Top Flight - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo - Dream Match

We'll Hear From Adam Cole

Sting, Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

As revealed by Tony Khan, Kenny Omega and Vikingo's fight was scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the former's injury. The highly-anticipated clash is one of the highlights of the show.

