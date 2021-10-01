Where did Tony Khan go to college?

Tony Khan, the President & CEO of All Elite Wrestling, went to college at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tony is currently also the co-owner of NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and soccer team Fulham Football Club along with his billionaire father Shahid Khan.

His soccer team in the United Kingdom was most recently playing in the Premier League, before being demoted.

Khan's first taste of soccer came in 2015 when he created the statistical research department at the club. This department would oversee the analytics for potential players that Khan may bring into the team.

Before his success and graduating from college, Tony Khan graduated from the University Laboratory High School in 2001.

Khan praised the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in an interview with FightingIllini.com:

"By going to school at the U of I, I was able to stay close to my family while I was also getting a great business education from the College of Business in Finance. The U of I is a great school with a great college of business, and I learned a lot here," Tony Khan said (h/t Fighting Illini)

How did Tony Khan come up with the name Dynamite for AEW?

Of course, when creating a wrestling show, you want to have the right brand name that will stand out and grab everyone's attention. Khan already had the Dynamite name in mind for AEW.

Interestingly, in an interview with The News-Gazette, the name AEW Dynamite originated during Khan's time living in Champaign:

"The idea of Dynamite was actually conceived in Champaign because Dynamite is a name I’ve been using to write wrestling scripts since I was a little kid. I can’t tell you how many episodes of Dynamite I wrote in the Assembly Hall, but now I’m actually doing one here, so it’s going to be awesome," Tony Khan said (h/t The News-Gazette)

His education in finance and experience in analytics has served him well, with him now being heavily involved with some major players in sports and pro-wrestling. There's no doubt he is going to be even more successful in years to come.

