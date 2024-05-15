Which former WWE Superstar is Wardlow dating?

Wardlow is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. He joined AEW in 2019 as MJF's bodyguard but then established his identity in the promotion. He is a three-time TNT Champion.

While fans are pretty aware of his wrestling career, not many people know about his private life, especially his dating life. Wardlow is currently in a relationship with Mila Moore. The two have been dating for a while. The couple hasn't publicly made their relationship official but they have been spotted together on many occasions.

The couple often share pictures of themselves on their official social media accounts and tag each other as their romantic partners.

For those who don't know Mila Moore (aka Kellie Morga) is a former WWE Superstar but she never made it to TV. In August 2021, she was a part of the WWE tryouts held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was offered a deal after the tryouts and worked under the promotion's NXT banner for eight months under the moniker Mila Malani. In April 2022, she was let go from the company as part of a mass release. Also, she has trained under D-Von Dudley at his wrestling academy.

Wardlow's partner Mila Moore had a great experience in WWE

On the D-Von's Table Talk podcast last year, Mila Moore spoke about her experience in WWE. Though she was there for less than a year, she enjoyed her time in the promotion.

"It was a great experience. It was a lot different than I thought it would be. D-Von definitely trained me a lot harder than I should have to get there. I remember being at the end of my tryout in the last day and they told us we were getting signed and I was just so mad. I was like, why did I train that hard for this?… But it was an awesome experience. I learned from some of the best coaches and I can still take a lot with me." [From 20:55 to 21:26]

The star also discussed her release saying that she was more shocked about hearing about the mass release than her own. Despite the setback, she didn't let herself wallow in self-pity and kept working harder. In 2022, Mila wrestled two matches in AEW Dark. It remains to be seen whether the promotion will sign her anytime soon.