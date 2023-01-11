AEW Fight Forever is the promotion's response to the market-leading WWE 2K22/23. The game will be the first wrestling simulation title from Tony Khan's company and promises a lot of innovative features for gamers to enjoy.

AEW Fight Forever is taking, um, forever to release. Having had a release date scheduled in 2022, it still hasn't come out. In the time that has passed, some changes have been incorporated into the game, not least of which is a new and modified cover design.

The previous version of the cover art was well-received by fans, with everyone particularly excited about CM Punk being the poster boy of the game. However, he is not seen in the new version, with former AEW Champion Kenny Omega taking up the role.

Punk's exclusion could be because of his much-publicized spat with the company and his EVPs, but if you were planning on forking out cash to play as him, this is not good news.

A certain CM Punk is missing.

Other stars on the cover of AEW Fight Forever include Jade Cargill, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, MJF, Jon Moxley, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

The absence of The Second City Saint is a bummer, but one that shouldn't take away too much of the hype surrounding the game.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Minnesota Vikings play the New York Giants this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.

AEW Fight Forever's competition

AEW Games @AEWGames



AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services.AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: aew.thqnordic.com This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services.AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: aew.thqnordic.com

As mentioned earlier, AEW Fight Forever is AEW's riposte to the WWE 2K games that have been ruling the roost unchallenged for years.

Like AEW taking the fight to WWE in the ring, the game promises to shake up the establishment on the virtual front.

There is no word on the release date, meaning they are in the same situation WWE and 2K find themselves in regarding WWE 2K23. Rumors state that the game will be out in March-April, which is around WrestleMania season.

It would be absurd to release the product at around the same time, simply due to the sheer popularity the 2K franchise enjoys. They should target a release months after WWE 2K23 drops to capitalize on the thin shelf life wrestling simulation titles tend to have.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes