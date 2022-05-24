Which theatres will air AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

This year's edition of AEW Double or Nothing 2022 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada, on May 29. Fans can now pack into the arena without curtailment after a two-year crowd restriction due to the pandemic.

The 2020 edition had no spectators in attendance as it was held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for live bouts, with the cinematic match taking place at TIAA Bank Field. The following year, the show accepted fans at the former arena but on a limited basis and drew 5,200 people. Another cinematic match was also held at the home facility of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 edition.

With regards to the latest ticket sales, 13,242 copies have been sold this year, with 282 remaining, as per WrestleTix on Patreon. Fans can also stream the spectacle online through Bleacher Report Live in the United States and FITE TV for international viewers.

For moviegoers, AEW and Joe Hand Promotions, a live events distributor, have teamed up to bring in the pay-per-view in select movie theatres. Now, which theatres will screen the AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, and Emagine Entertainment are some of the chosen theatres that will show Double or Nothing on their big screens.

Last year, All Elite Wrestling teamed only with Cinemark for a movie theatre experience. With the addition of other movie outlets, it provides fans with so many options to watch the much-awaited show.

Updated match card for AEW Double or Nothing 2022

After what has transpired over the past few weeks, there have been huge changes in the matches for the May 29 event. The Buy-In pre-show will feature HOOKhausen battling Tony Nese and Mark Sterling.

The finals of the Owen Hart Foundation men's and women's tournaments will also occur. For world title matches, Thunder Rosa will go toe-to-toe against Serena Deeb with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line. In the main event, CM Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

New match updates include the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker) versus Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in an "Anarchy in the Arena" match. Jade Cargill will look to defend the TBS Championship and stay unbeaten against Anna Jay.

The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) will put their Tag Team Championship on the line against Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland.

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) will square off against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix). Lastly, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) will have a dream match against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

Fans can catch Double or Nothing this coming Sunday as these rivalries continue to heat up. They will now have a lot of options to choose from after the said movie outlets are chosen to screen the pay-per-view.

