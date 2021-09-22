Who is AEW star Kayla Rossi?

In a recent episode of AEW Dark, Joey Janela had a backup in the form of a mysterious woman. That woman is none other than Kayla Rossi, and she looks like the future of AEW.

Rossi went into the ring after Joey's match with Robert Anthony, and powerbombed Anthony in the middle of the ring. The commentary team couldn't recognize the new powerhouse that entered the ring as they addressed her as a mysterious woman.

Rossi is one of the latest recruits for AEW and has a bodybuilding background. Rossi is an IFBB PRO bodybuilder, and fans got a glimpse of the incredible physique she possesses. Kayla has displayed great fitness and speed, which was evident from all the training snippets she has shared on her social media accounts.

Rossi has been training for the last two months. Fans have been impressed with her training regime and expect her to be a top-notch wrestler in the coming years. However, Rossi needs to gain match experience to be in the ring and battle the biggest stars on AEW. Rossi has also appeared in several social media posts of AEW superstar Jade Cargil, and it looks like they are close friends.

Kayla Rossi as the Mysterious Woman

As mentioned earlier, Rossi appeared on AEW Dark to assist Joey Janela. It looks like AEW will continue to tag Rossi along with Joey. This was evident when Joey introduced Rossi as his new manager during a match with former partner Sonny Kiss. Kayla was influential throughout the match and ended up attacking Kiss.

It looks like AEW has a huge homegrown talent in the form of Rossi. She is strong, has a great physique, and has proved that she can pull off any moves.

However, fans need to be patient with the superstar as AEW needs to give Rossi more matches. AEW Dark will be the perfect launching pad for her career.

