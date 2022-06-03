Who was Brian Pillman's wife Melanie Pillman?

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. announced on Thursday that his mother, Melanie Pillman, has passed away.

The AEW star wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter. Pillman Jr's tweet read:

Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for trying your best. You were my number 1 fan. Rest In Peace. I love you.

Several superstars from the professional wrestling industry, including WWE stars, sent their condolences to Pillman Jr.

With that being said, who is the late Melanie Pillman, wife of Brian Pillman?

Wife of the legendary Brian Pillam, Melanie married the former WWF and WCW star back in 1993. She was also featured on an episode of the Dark Side of the Ring last year, based on her late husband.

Born on September 23, 1965, Melanie previously appeared on WWE programming when she was interviewed on an episode of Monday Night RAW, shortly after the passing of her husband.

Melanie has dealt with many controversies and tragedies throughout her life, including addiction issues to drugs and alcohol.

Story continues below ad

Brian Pillman Jr. is currently competing in AEW as part of The Varsity Blondes

Brian Pillman Jr. started competing on AEW Dark with fellow newcomer Griff Garrison.

Pillman Jr. and Garrison failed to secure wins during their initial days as a tag team before defeating Cezar Bononi and David Ali. After allying with Julia Hart, Pillman Jr. officially signed a full-time contract with AEW on July 12, 2021.

In the past, The Varsity Blondes challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships when The Young Bucks held the titles. Unfortunately, they were unable to win.

Pillman Jr. also challenged for a singles title when he stepped up to Miro in the quest to win the TNT Championship. However, he was beaten by The Redeemer.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far