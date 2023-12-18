Who is Bryan Keith? Meet recently returned AEW talent!

Bryan Keith appeared on AEW TV for Collision for the first time in two months last night as he challenged Orange Cassidy for the International Championship. But who is this star?

The 32-year-old star made a name for himself on the independent circuit in Texas, but he has eventually made his way to major promotions such as DDT, PWG, ROH, AEW, and WWE. He once appeared on 205 Live to take on TJ Perkins in a singles competition.

AEW and ROH were scheduled in Texas this weekend. Bryan Keith made an appearance at the Final Battle Pay-Per-View last Friday as a surprise star, who was gunning for the last spot in the Survival of the Fittest match to crown the new ROH World Television Champion. He was able to do so and made a mark in the match a few moments later, reaching the final three men in the match.

After his match, he was approached by Orange Cassidy, who was impressed by him and gave him a shot at his International Championship, which occurred last night on Collision. It was a great showing from The Bounty Hunter, but Cassidy escaped with the win.

Bryan Keith placed a bounty on one of AEW's top stars

Almost two months ago, Bryan Keith revealed who one of his targets was, and surprisingly, it was one of the top stars in wrestling today, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. Danielson dropped Keith during the media scrum at WrestleDream earlier that month, and this was his response.

He posted a promo of his, where he praised The American Dragon and mentioned that he had been keeping a close watch on his accomplishments for some time now. He then suddenly revealed that he was coming after Danielson next and was looking to collect his bounty.

Now that Bryan Keith has made his way back to AEW and is a step closer to Bryan Danielson, he could go after his bounty anytime soon.

