After days of speculation, teased by AEW President Tony Khan, Keith Lee was revealed to be the company's next surprise signing. He was revealed as a mystery opponent against Isiah Kassidy in the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying bout.

The Limitless star last performed on television for WWE in October 2021 when he defeated Cedric Alexander on Monday Night RAW. It was during this period that he was repackaged as Keith "Bearcat" Lee. Despite the new direction, the company released him from his contract on November 4.

Fans of WWE were disappointed with how Lee was being used on the main roster, as it was a far cry from his days on NXT. During his time on the then-black-and-gold brand, he became the NXT North American Champion and NXT Champion under the guidance of Triple H and his team.

It was The Game who saw a huge amount of potential in Lee, who lit up the independent scene performing for promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and EVOLVE. He signed with the WWE in May 2018 and Triple H immediately presented him like the superstar that he is.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling BASK IN HIS GLORY.



Keith Lee takes down Adam Cole to become NXT's first double champion BASK IN HIS GLORY.Keith Lee takes down Adam Cole to become NXT's first double champion https://t.co/K8NFAWRrNl

Though, as the saying goes, one man's loss is another man's gain, and Tony Khan didn't waste any time in striking a deal with Keith Lee. He will now join a loaded roster that has so much untapped potential. Lee will undoubtedly get enough opportunities to propel his career to greater heights.

One thing that was noticed when he debuted on AEW Dynamite was his new entrance theme. During his time on NXT, Lee used the "Limitless" song, which was abruptly taken away from him when he was called-up to the main roster in August 2020.

So who created Keith Lee's AEW music?

Keith Lee’s new AEW entrance theme song is called “I Am” which was created by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus. Rukus responded to questions on Twitter as to why Lee didn't rap in his own theme song:

"Tons of tweets asking why Keith didnt rap his verses. I get it, its part of his history. We discussed it briefly. But what type of co. would we be if we asked him to leave his wedding wknd to get in the studio? Relax, hes here forever. Remember, we tell multi-audio stories." (h/t Twitter)

Keith Lee appreciated "warm welcome back" on AEW debut

Following his successful debut on AEW Dynamite, Lee took to Twitter to express his emotions following his return to the ring. The tweet is now pinned to the top of his Twitter profile. He said:

"We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back. The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that’s on the front of my hoodie…. thank you. Touched my soul. And with sad family times hopefully behind me….let’s grind. #ForwardMarch" (h/t Twitter)

Lee will now have the opportunity to tangle with the likes of CM Punk, MJF, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega on AEW television. It'll be interesting to see just how far he can go in the company. The future is limitless for him.

