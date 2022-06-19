Who is Jay White? The World Champion who attacked Hangman Page and seemingly double-crossed Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite

The Switchblade Jay White has been the focus of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door's build after crossing over in collaboration with Adam Cole and targeting Hangman Page.

Jay White reigns in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, having defeated Kazuchika Okada at NJPW: Dominion. He started his career with the promotion in 2014 when he joined as a Young Lion, before taking a hiatus from the company to work with ROH and RevPro in 2016.

He returned the following year to dethrone Kenny Omega as IWGP United States Champion in 2018, becoming only the second-ever holder of the title. Jay had initially rejected Omega's offer to join the Bullet Club. However, he turned on his decision once The Cleaner was ejected from the faction. White eventually became the leader of the group and remains so to this day.

In The Switchblade's career with the Japanese promotion, he has captured the IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States, World Heavyweight, and NEVER Openweight titles, making him the one and only true grand-slam champion of today's NJPW.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Jay White hit



Dynamite report:

njpw1972.com/123115



#AEWxNJPW #Forbiddendoor 'I hold the prize, so I hold the power!'Jay White hit #AEWDynamite this week to deny IWGP World Heavyweight challenges from Hangman Page... and Adam Cole!Dynamite report: 'I hold the prize, so I hold the power!' Jay White hit #AEWDynamite this week to deny IWGP World Heavyweight challenges from Hangman Page... and Adam Cole!Dynamite report:njpw1972.com/123115#AEWxNJPW #Forbiddendoor https://t.co/OBBARdSRPK

He made his first in-roads in AEW when he made his debut earlier this year, under the invite from Undisputed Elite leader Adam Cole. He was victorious in his first match in the promotion against Trent Beretta on Rampage.

The Switchblade has also put a halt to Hangman Page's plans to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Title at Forbidden Door after capturing the title at Dominion.

Rubbing salt in the wounds of the former AEW World Champion, the New Japan star attacked Hangman this past week. He also seemingly double-crossed Adam Cole as he revealed he would not let him challenge for the title either. It appeared as though Cole had made a deal with Jay White for a title opportunity.

Hangman Page and Jay White share a storied history beyond AEW

Sam Seddon-Davies (moonsaultshaker) @samsd58



If this is the match for



#njdominion One of Jay White's best promos was in his feud against Hangman Page in 2018.If this is the match for #ForbiddenDoor just know we're in for a barn burner of a match but great build too! One of Jay White's best promos was in his feud against Hangman Page in 2018.If this is the match for #ForbiddenDoor just know we're in for a barn burner of a match but great build too!#njdominion https://t.co/T0wiqmMnII

Jay White and Hangman are far from strangers in the ring, having shared a championship rivalry when The Switchblade reigned as the IWGP United States Champion.

In many ways, Page and White's first confrontation sparked the end of The Elite's reign in Bullet Club, as the resulting rivalry between Cody and Kenny led to Tama Tonga ejecting the eventual AEW stars in favor of Jay White.

The former IWGP US Champion defeated Hangman when they faced off for the belt and once more when they faced off in the 2018 G1 Climax. Signs are pointing towards a third bout at Forbidden Door, although fans can expect Adam Cole to factor in somewhere.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far