Who did Jon Moxley date before Renee Paquette? Details of his "crazy" ex-girlfriend, ten years older than him

Before dating and tying the knot with Renee Paquette, AEW star Jon Moxley used to date a female wrestler during his independent wrestling career.

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are one of the most trending couples in the entire wrestling world right now. According to sources, they met each other during their time in the WWE back in 2013. However, their relationship was made public only in 2015.

After a few years of dating, Moxley and Paquette eventually tied the knot in 2017. Ever since then, the couple has been together and both are currently signed with AEW. Nevertheless, Mox used to date another girl even before he met Renee Paquette.

The woman that the former WWE and AEW world champion dated is an independent wrestling veteran known by her ring name, Hellena Heavenly. In an old video, Mox can be heard describing her as his "crazy" ex-girlfriend. Here is what he said:

"She was like, pretty much like [a] rat and she b**ged like a bunch of WWE guys and became like a wrestler or whatever. I think she was dating BJ Whitmer and had just broken up with him and got herself all hot and got in good shape. It was like an older chick and I'd only been b**ging like 18-year-old s**ts. So it was an older sexy looking chick and I'm 19 and f***ing stupid," Mox disclosed.

He added:

"I'm not realizing how bad it's getting... until she got nuts like in love crazy. I didn't wanna like do anything to set her off. "

Who is Jon Moxley's ex-girlfriend Hellena Heavenly?

Hellena Heavenly, whose real name is Antonia Maria Galvon, is an American professional wrestler who hails from Santa Barbara, California. Speaking of her wrestling career, Heavenly made her in-ring debut way back in 1998.

Throughout her career, Hellena wrestled for several wrestling promotions such as Ohio Valley Wrestling, Heartland Wrestling Association, World League Wrestling, Magnificent Ladies Wrestling, Buckeye Pro Wrestling, and other independent companies.

Furthermore, she also won the WLW women's championship during her time in the World League Wrestling. Jon Moxley also revealed how Hellena had been around in wrestling for a long time by the time they started dating.

Well, this is a revelation that just might come as a surprise to Moxley's fans!

